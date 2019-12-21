The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
DEC. 11: At 5:54 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of burglary on State Highway 7, east of Hutchinson. The investigation is ongoing.
DEC. 12: At 8:54 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. Highway 212 and Morningside Drive, east of Glencoe. A 2010 Ford Fusion driven by Derek Merkl, 25, of Wyoming was involved. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed.
At 6:09 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. deer crash in the area of 125th Street and Major Avenue, west of Glencoe. There were no injuries. The driver was wearing a seat belt.
DEC. 13: At 1:07 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Winsted police with a report of theft on First Street South, Winsted.
At 10:28 p.m., the sheriff's office observed a person walking in the area of Main Street North and Second Avenue North, Hutchinson. Ismael Alvarado, 28, of Omaha was arrested on a warrant and taken to McLeod County Jail. A citation was issued.
DEC. 14: At 12:53 a.m., the sheriff's office helped Hutchinson police respond to a fight on Main Street North, Hutchinson.
At 1:12 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a vehicle in the ditch in the area of Major Avenue and 155th Street, southeast of Hutchinson. Heather Ollendick, 43, of Benson was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 10:54 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation on Second Street North, Brownton. A juvenile was arrested.
DEC. 15: At 6:47 p.m., the sheriff's office helped Hutchinson Police with a report of threats on State Highway 15 South, Hutchinson.
DEC. 17: At 2:50 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Jefferson Street Southeast and Second Avenue Southeast, Hutchinson. A 2010 Mazda 5 hatchback owned and driven by Kelsey Lambertson, 29, of Hutchinson and a 1993 Ford pickup driven by a minor from Hutchinson were involved. There were injuries. All occupants were wearing seat belts.