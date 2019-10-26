The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
OCT. 16: At 11:30 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to theft on U.S. Highway 212, southwest of Glencoe.
OCT. 17: At 6:38 p.m., the sheriff's office spoke to a person over the phone regarding a theft.
OCT. 19: At 3:35 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a rolling domestic situation in the area of County Road 2 and State Highway 7, east of Silver Lake. The situation was mediated.
At 9:18 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to theft on State Highway 7, northwest of Lester Prairie.
OCT. 20: At 10:51 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of property damage on 135th Street, south of Hutchinson.
OCT. 21: At 7:03 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a truck vs. deer crash in the area of Vale Avenue and 190th Street, west of Hutchinson.
At 7:43 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted State Patrol with a two-vehicle crash in the area of State Highway 15 and 235th Street, north of Hutchinson.
At 10:41 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted State Patrol with a two-vehicle crash in the area of State Highway 212 and Orange Avenue, east of Brownton.
At 11:48 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a power line sparking on Herbert Street, Stewart. Xcel Energy was informed.