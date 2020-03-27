The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
MARCH 18: At 9:41 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation on Mowbray Street, Stewart. The situation was mediated.
MARCH 19: At 1:42 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to theft on Tagus Avenue, north of Hutchinson.
At 9:13 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic on State Highway 15, north of Hutchinson. The situation was mediated.
MARCH 20: At 1:39 p.m., a sheriff's deputy attempted a traffic stop due to erratic driving. The driver fled at a high rate of speed but lost control after a mile. The vehicle rolled several times near County Road 2 and 120th Street, north of Glencoe. Casey Hanson, 29, of Glencoe was wearing his seatbelt and was taken to Glencoe Regional Health with injuries that were not life threatening. The case is under investigation.
MARCH 23: At 8:32 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to an ATV complaint in the area of 120th Street and County Road 9, north of Plato. The sheriff's deputy spoke with the juveniles.
At 7:26 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Winsted police with a report of theft on Sixth Street North, Winsted.
MARCH 24: At 12:29 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to State Highway 7, southwest of Winsted. Cooper Kurdziolek, 37, of Little Canada was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and taken to McLeod County Jail.