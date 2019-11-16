The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
NOV. 6: At 5:46 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a vehicle vs. bicycle crash in the area of Major Avenue and 210th Street, east of Hutchinson. The vehicle, a 2011 Ford Transit owned by Gag Sheet Metal and driven by Ian Burley, 28, of Hutchinson collided with bicyclist Randy Obremski, 42, of Hutchinson. Obremski was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
At 11:04 p.m., the sheriff's office observed a suspicious vehicle in the area of Croyden Street and Winona Street in Stewart. Dayton Sauke, 21, of Owatonna was arrested for alleged drug possession and taken to McLeod County Jail.
NOV. 7: At 10:02 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to an unwanted person on Major Avenue, northeast of Hutchinson. The situation was mediated.
At 1:48 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of burglary on South Street, Stewart.
NOV. 8: At 3:44 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a grain dryer fire in the area of 170th Street and Noble Road, east of Hutchinson. Hutchinson firefighters extinguished the flames.
NOV. 9: At 5:26 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a vehicle theft on State Highway 7, west of Hutchinson.
NOV. 11: At 9:08 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on State Highway 7, north of Lester Prairie.