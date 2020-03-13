The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
MARCH 6: At 12:52 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to theft on 155th Street, north of Glencoe. The investigation will continue.
At 3:48 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of fraud on State Highway 15, southwest of Brownton. A deputy advised the person of their options.
MARCH 7: At 6:34 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Lester Prairie police with a report of gunshots on Prairie Ridge Lane, Lester Prairie.
At 11:06 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of harassment on County Road 2, south of Glencoe.
MARCH 8: At 9:56 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to theft on 115th Street, north of Stewart.
At 12:28 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Glencoe police with a theft on 11th Street East, Glencoe.
MARCH 9: At 9:50 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a shed fire on Oday Avenue, north of Hutchinson. The fire was extinguished by firefighters from Hutchinson, Silver Lake, Dassel and Cokato.
MARCH 10: At 6:21 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a medical situation on State Highway 15, south of Hutchinson. Upon arrival, it was determined the person was dead. The death investigator was called to the scene.