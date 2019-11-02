The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
OCT. 23: At 6:19 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to theft on State Highway 7, east of Hutchinson.
OCT. 24: At 2:50 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car fire on 200th Street, east of Hutchinson. The fire was extinguished by Hutchinson firefighters.
At 5:53 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. deer crash in the area of County Road 7 and 85th Street, northeast of Stewart. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed.
At 5:05 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to theft on State Highway 7, Hutchinson. The investigation is ongoing.
OCT. 25: At 2:38 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of fraud on 120th Street, north of Glencoe. The investigation is ongoing.
At 2:55 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on Unit Avenue, northwest of Hutchinson.
At 7:43 p.m., the sheriff's office helped Winsted police respond to an assault on Westgate Ter in Winsted.
OCT. 26: At 6:28 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of threats on Jet Avenue, northwest of Silver Lake.
At 10:25 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to an assault on First Street Northeast, Plato.
OCT. 27: At 1:10 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of burglary on 140th Street, northeast of Glencoe. The investigation is ongoing.
OCT. 28: At 7:31 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a burglary on Kale Avenue, west of Silver Lake. The investigation is ongoing.
At 5:16 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to vehicle theft on Falcon Avenue, north of Glencoe. Jennifer Black, 56, of Glencoe was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.