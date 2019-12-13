DEC. 4: At 9:22 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Airport Road and County Road 7, south of Hutchinson. A 1998 Ford Explorer driven by Mark Stolpman, 62, of Bellingham collided with a 2001 Oldsmobile Alero driven by Isiah Pregler, 18, of Winthrop. There were no injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. A citation was issued.
DEC. 5: At 8:34 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a theft report on Diamond Avenue, east of Glencoe.
DEC. 6: At 12:46 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a driving complaint in the area of Falcon Avenue and State Highway 7, north of Lester Prairie. Amy Stern, 59, of Excelsior was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 7:59 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of threats on 225th Street, north of Silver Lake. The individuals left.
At 8:18 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. deer crash in the area of 100th Street and Falcon Avenue, south of Glencoe. There were no injuries.
DEC. 8: At 11:06 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a driving complaint on Orange Avenue, north of Hutchinson. Adam Blackowiak, 19, of Hutchinson was arrested for allegedly violating a harassment restraining order and taken to McLeod County Jail.