The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
FEB. 6: At 3:48 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a vehicle in the ditch in the area of 147th Street and Major Avenue, north of Biscay. The vehicle was removed with a tow and a citation was issued.
FEB. 7: At 4:48 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a one-vehicle rollover in the area of County Road 2 and 88th Street, south of Glencoe. The vehicle was a 2006 Pontiac Torrent driven by Amanda Tupa, 36, of Arlington. There were no injuries. The driver was wearing her seat belt.
At 11:34 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a one-vehicle crash in the area of 180th Street and Walden Avenue, southwest of Hutchinson. The 2005 Dodge Caravan was driven by Amanda Krasja, 32, of Hutchinson. There were no injuries. All occupants were wearing seat belts.
FEB. 8: At 6:04 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a rollover crash in the area of Dairy Avenue and 180th Street, west of Lester Prairie. The 2002 Chevrolet Silvarado was driven by Chad Matuska, 48, of Watertown. He was taken to Ridgeview Medical Center, Waconia.
FEB. 9: At 3:14 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a driving complaint in the area of U.S. Highway 212 and Babcock Avenue, southwest of Plato. Deputies found the vehicle. Josiah Biwott, 42, of Marshall was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired and taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 10:54 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation on 170th Street, south of Silver Lake. The situation was mediated.
FEB. 10: At 5:38 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a truck vs. deer crash in the area of 210th Street and Ulm Avenue, northwest of Hutchinson. There were no injuries. The driver was wearing a seat belt.
At 6:27 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a truck vs. deer crash on County Road 2 and 160th Street, north of Glencoe. The driver was wearing a seat belt.
At 8:15 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a one-vehicle crash on 80th Street, south of Glencoe. Melanie Voigt, 41, was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired and taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 8:21 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. deer crash in the area of Division Street and First Avenue, Brownton. The driver was wearing a seat belt.