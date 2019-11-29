The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
NOV. 20: At 5:51 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. deer crash in the area of Vale Avenue and 190th Street, west of Hutchinson. There were no injuries.
At 5:16 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted State Patrol with an SUV vs. deer crash in the area of U.S. Highway 212 and Imperial Avenue, west of Glencoe.
NOV. 21: At 11:57 a.m., the sheriff's office assisted Hutchinson police who were responding to theft on State Highway 15 South, Hutchinson.
NOV. 22: At 8:34 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a truck vs. deer crash in the area of County Road 2 and 155th Street, north of Glencoe.
NOV. 23: At 2:17 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a vehicle in the ditch on Garden Avenue, north of Glencoe. Matthew Krueger, 27, of Silver Lake was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired and taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 7:38 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a one-vehicle crash in the area of County Road 9 and 120th Street, north of Plato. The vehicle was a 2001 Honda CRV driven by Stephanie Robinson, 36, of Chaska. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed.
NOV. 24: At 7:31 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to an unoccupied vehicle in a ditch on 80th Street, south of Glencoe. The vehicle was a 1994 GEO Prizm owned and driven by Zachary Mahon, 21, of New Auburn. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed.
At 4:19 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a possible weapons violation on 180th Street, south of Silver Lake.