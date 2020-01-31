The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
JAN. 22: At 4:46 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a vehicle in the ditch in the area of Oday Avenue and 65th Street, southeast of Brownton. There were no injuries. A citation was issued.
At 7:33 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to an SUV vs. deer crash in the area of 80th Street and Dairy Avenue, southeast of Glencoe. There were no injuries.
JAN. 23: At 10:14 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of fraud on State Highway 15, north of Hutchinson.
At 12:49 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Fourth Street and Main Avenue, Winsted. An unoccupied 2020 Volkswagen Jetta owned by Tyler Bruns of Winsted was involved, along with a 1999 snow plow owned by the city of Winsted and driven by Jamason Stotko, 47, of Winsted. There were no injuries.
JAN. 24: At 3:42 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a theft on U.S. Highway 212, east of Glencoe.
JAN. 25: At 1:21 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation on North Sunset Drive, south of Hutchinson. Those involved were separated.
At 10:53 a.m., 10:54 a.m. and 10:55 a.m., the sheriff's office checked garbage dumps on Vale Avenue and 160th Street, Walden Avenue and 180th Street, and another on 180th Street near Walden Avenue. The incidents were reported to Solid Waste.
JAN. 26: At 12:46 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a crash on Doran Street, Biscay. A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze LT driven by Tessa Adams, 24, of Litchfield collided with a 2007 Ford Fusion SE driven by Alma Villalva Sotelo, 22, of Hutchinson. There were no injuries and all occupants were wearing seat belts.
At 6:22 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a driving complaint on Jade Avenue, northwest of Glencoe. Daniel Richard Pavlik, 57, of Glencoe was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 7:35 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a scam on Zebra Avenue, northeast of Plato.
At 10:52 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Lester Prairie police with a report of theft on Central Avenue, Lester Prairie.
JAN. 27: At 12:36 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a violation of a court order on 10th Street East, Glencoe.