The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:

NOV. 14: At 10:44 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a theft on 200th Street, east of Hutchinson.

At 2:20 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of fraud on 65th Street, southwest of Brownton.

At 4:14 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to theft on Belle Lake Road, north of Hutchinson.

NOV. 16: At 8:06 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to property damage on Major Avenue, east of Hutchinson.

At 7:33 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. deer crash on 120th Street, northwest of Plato.

NOV. 17: At 10:56 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on State Highway 7, north of Lester Prairie. The investigation is ongoing.

At 4:41 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a weapons violation on Lace Avenue, northwest of Glencoe. A sheriff's deputy spoke to the individuals involved about the complaint.

NOV. 18: At 5:12 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. deer crash in the area of County Road 7 and 100th Street, north of Stewart. There were no injuries.

At 6:35 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a truck vs. deer crash in the area of 150th Street and Vale Avenue, west of Hutchinson. There were no injuries.

NOV. 19: At 2:36 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on Third Street Southwest, Plato.

At 2:58 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to an assault on 200th Street, west of Hutchinson. Aaron Lueck, 32, of Hutchinson was arrested for alleged domestic assault and taken to McLeod County Jail.

