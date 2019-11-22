The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
NOV. 14: At 10:44 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a theft on 200th Street, east of Hutchinson.
At 2:20 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of fraud on 65th Street, southwest of Brownton.
At 4:14 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to theft on Belle Lake Road, north of Hutchinson.
NOV. 16: At 8:06 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to property damage on Major Avenue, east of Hutchinson.
At 7:33 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. deer crash on 120th Street, northwest of Plato.
NOV. 17: At 10:56 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on State Highway 7, north of Lester Prairie. The investigation is ongoing.
At 4:41 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a weapons violation on Lace Avenue, northwest of Glencoe. A sheriff's deputy spoke to the individuals involved about the complaint.
NOV. 18: At 5:12 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. deer crash in the area of County Road 7 and 100th Street, north of Stewart. There were no injuries.
At 6:35 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a truck vs. deer crash in the area of 150th Street and Vale Avenue, west of Hutchinson. There were no injuries.
NOV. 19: At 2:36 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on Third Street Southwest, Plato.
At 2:58 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to an assault on 200th Street, west of Hutchinson. Aaron Lueck, 32, of Hutchinson was arrested for alleged domestic assault and taken to McLeod County Jail.