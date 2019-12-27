The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
DEC. 18: At 4:41 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a shop fire on Zane Avenue, south of Stewart. The fire was extinguished by Stewart firefighters.
At 5:39 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a truck vs. deer crash in the area of Major Avenue and State Highway 7, east of Hutchinson. All occupants were wearing seat belts.
DEC. 22: At 11:53 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of fraud on 65th Street, southwest of Brownton.
DEC. 23: At 1:23 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a rolling disturbance in the area of State Highway 22 and Fifth Avenue, east of Hutchinson. The situation was mediated.
At 3:56 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a vehicle in the ditch on U.S. Highway 212, south of Plato. The owner planned to have the vehicle removed.
At 8:39 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Glencoe police with a two-vehicle crash on Armstrong Avenue and 13th Street East, Glencoe.
DEC. 24: At 5:51 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. deer crash in the area of Airport Road and Adams Street Southeast, south of Hutchinson. The driver was wearing a seat belt. There were no injuries.
At 5:50 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted State Patrol with a two-vehicle crash in the area of State Highway 15 and 108th Street, northwest of Brownton.
DEC. 25: At 5:45 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted State Patrol with a car vs. deer crash in the area of State Highway 7 and Kale Avenue, southwest of Silver Lake.
At 6:44 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of shots fired on Walden Avenue, southwest of Hutchinson. Nothing was found.