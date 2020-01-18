The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
JAN. 9: At 7:15 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle crash on 235th Street and Zion Avenue near Winsted. A 2018 Ford Explorer driven by Aaron Nutsford, 50, of Golden Valley collided with a 2019 Ford Expedition driven by James Campbell, 77, of Winsted. Both drivers were taken to the hospital.
At 6:50 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation on Common Street, north of Hutchinson. One person was taken to Hutchinson Health.
JAN. 11: At 1:08 a.m., the sheriff's office observed an unattended fire in a burn pit on Main Street, Stewart. The fire was extinguished. A citation was issued.
JAN. 13: At 5:55 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to an SUV vs. deer crash in the area of Tagus Avenue and North High Drive, north of Hutchinson. There were no injuries. The driver was wearing a seat belt.
At 6:41 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a vehicle in the ditch in the area of Airport Road and Adams Street, east of Hutchinson. The vehicle was towed. All occupants were wearing seat belts.
JAN. 14: The sheriff's office responded to vehicles in the ditch throughout the morning.
At 11:57 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a one-vehicle rollover on Tagus Avenue, north of Hutchinson. The vehicle was a 2008 Ford F250 owned and driven by Steven Graf, 48, of Hutchinson. There were no injuries, but the vehicle was towed.