The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
JAN. 16: At 9:57 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted a motorist in the area of U.S. Highway 212 and Hilton Avenue, southwest of Glencoe. A sheriff's deputy provided lights while a driver changed a tire.
JAN. 17: At 8:10 p.m., the sheriff's office observed a stuck motorist in the area of Fourth Avenue Northeast and Prospect Street Northeast, in Hutchinson. Kari Villapudua, 54, of Hutchinson was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and taken to McLeod County Jail.
JAN. 18: At 10:07 a.m., the sheriff's office assisted Glencoe police with a two-vehicle crash in the area of 16th Street East and Newton Avenue North, Glencoe.
At 1:04 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted a motorist in the area of U.S. Highway 212 and Unit Avenue, east of Stewart. A deputy provided lights for a tow.
At 3:31 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted State Patrol with a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 15, northeast of Brownton.
At 8:05 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted State Patrol with a one-vehicle rollover in the area of State Highway 7 and 190th Street, west of Silver Lake.
JAN. 19: At 12:25 a.m., the sheriff's office helped Lester Prairie police who were responding to a fight on Juniper Street North, Lester Prairie.
At 11:17 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch that had struck a mailbox in the area of Sixth Street North and Common Street, north of Winsted. The vehicle was gone when a deputy arrived.
At 1:13 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted State Patrol with a one-vehicle rollover in the area of State Highway 22 and Nature Avenue, northwest of Biscay.
At 3:35 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a 911 hang-up in the area of County Road 9 and State Highway 7, west of Lester Prairie. A 2013 Ford SRW driven by Kimberly Jopp, 46, of Lester Prairie struck a 15-year-old pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital by private vehicle with what were believed to be minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
JAN. 20: The sheriff's office responded to multiple vehicles in the ditch throughout the day.
At 12:05 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted state patrol with a one-vehicle crash in the area of State Highway 7 and Dairy Avenue, northwest of Lester Prairie.
At 9:32 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a one-vehicle crash in the area of County Road 2 and 217th Street, north of Silver Lake. The vehicle was a 2000 Mercury Mountaineer driven by Anya Leifermann, 18, of Cokato. There were no injuries. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.
At 10:15 a.m., the sheriff's office assisted State Patrol with a two-vehicle crash in the area of State Highway 7 and Major Avenue, east of Hutchinson.
At 5:26 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a property damage call on 245th Street, north of Silver Lake. The investigation is ongoing.
At 6:40 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. deer crash in the area of Adams Street Southeast and Airport Road, east of Hutchinson. There were no injuries.
JAN. 21: At 7:21 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a one-vehicle crash in the area of Dale Street Southwest and School Road Southwest. The 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was driven by Tanner Gill, 18, of Hutchinson. Allina Ambulance, Hutchinson police and Hutchinson firefighters responded.