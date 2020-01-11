The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
JAN. 2: At 5:43 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. deer crash on the 24000 block of 190th Street, west of Hutchinson. The driver was wearing a seatbelt. The vehicle needed to be towed.
JAN. 3: At 9:47 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on Lake Hook Road, north of Hutchinson.
JAN. 5: At 9:20 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a one-vehicle rollover in the area of 180th Street and Eagle Avenue, west of Lester Prairie. The vehicle was a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Hilda Bohach, 49, of Glencoe. Two people were taken to Glencoe Regional Health Services with injuries.
At 11:23 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Hutchinson police with a fight on Hassan Street Southeast, Hutchinson.
JAN. 6: At 11 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a theft report on U.S. Highway 212, east of Glencoe. An investigation is ongoing.
At 7:40 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation on Main Street East, Plato. Firefighters, Glencoe police and Winsted police also responded. The situation was mediated.
At 9:48 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a truck vs. deer crash on Tagus Avenue, north of Hutchinson. There were no injuries.
At 9:55 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a driving complaint in the area of State Highway 22 Southeast and 120th Street, north of Glencoe. A citation was issued.