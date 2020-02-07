The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
JAN. 30: At 7:10 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of fraud on Tagus Avenue, northwest of Brownton.
JAN. 31: At 6:42 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to an SUV vs. deer crash in the area of Vista Road and Belle Lake Road, northwest of Hutchinson. There were no injuries reported.
At 11:27 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of fraud on 130th Street, north of Glencoe.
FEB. 1: At 7:02 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a fight on 108th Street, northwest of Brownton. One person was taken to Brown County Detox.
At 7:02 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a theft on 108th Street, northwest of Brownton.
FEB. 3: At 6:44 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. deer crash in the area of 230th Street and Unit Avenue, north of Hutchinson. The driver and passenger were wearing seat belts. There were no injuries.
FEB. 4: At 3:42 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle crash on 120th Street, north of Glencoe. A 2010 Buick Enclave driven by Carrie Lamott, 54, of Silver Lake collided with a 2017 Ford F-150 driven by Lucas Maresh, 34, of Lester Prairie. There were no apparent injuries. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
FEB. 5: At 12 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a fraud report on State Highway 15, northwest of Brownton.
At 2:21 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on Grove Street, Stewart.
At 4:12 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a fraud report on Yacht Avenue, southwest of Hutchinson.
At 4:56 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a fire on State Highway 7, north of Lester Prairie. The fire was extinguished by the time emergency personnel arrived.