The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
FEB. 12: The sheriff's office responded to several vehicles in the ditch throughout the county. The vehicles were either towed or did not pose a hazard.
At 6:53 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a child custody issue on 175th Street, southwest of Lester Prairie. The situation was mediated.
FEB. 13: At 9:31 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a one-vehicle rollover in the area of County Road 7 and 85th Street, north of Stewart. The 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix was driven by Emmanuel Atuke, 19, of Hutchinson. There were no injuries. The driver and passenger were wearing seat belts.
At 12:23 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted State Patrol with a one-vehicle rollover in the area of U.S. Highway 212 and Major Avenue, east of Brownton.
At 3:04 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to an SUV vs. deer crash in the area of Lake Hook Road and 225th Street, north of Hutchinson.
At 10:11 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to an SUV vs. deer crash in the area of Airport Road and State Highway 22, east of Hutchinson.
FEB. 14: At 2:59 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted State Patrol with a four-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. Highway 212 and State Highway 15. Brownton firefighters, Allina Ambulance and Glencoe police assisted.
FEB. 15: At 8:54 a.m., the sheriff's office assisted Hutchinson police with a report of an assault on South Grade Road Southwest, Hutchinson.
At 8:47 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of shots fired in the area of State Highway 7 and Castle Circle, northwest of Lester Prairie. Sheriff's deputies were unable to find the source.
FEB. 18: The sheriff's office responded to numerous motorists reported to be in the ditch throughout the county. No injuries were reported.
At 11:40 a.m., the sheriff's office assisted Glencoe police with an alleged check fraud.
At 1:13 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to 235th Street north of Hutchinson for a report of theft. The case is open.
FEB. 19: At 5:46 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a snowmobile crash in the area of Dairy Avenue and U.S. Highway 212. Firefighters from Glencoe and Plato, Allina Ambulance and Glencoe police responded. One person was taken to the emergency room at Glencoe Regional Health.