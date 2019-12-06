The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
NOV. 27: The sheriff's office responded to multiple vehicles in the ditch throughout the county. All were towed or did not pose a hazard.
At 7:42 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a theft of a vehicle on County Road 2, southeast of Silver Lake. The investigation is ongoing.
At 2:16 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a skid steer on fire on State Highway 7, west of Lester Prairie. The fire was extinguished by Lester Prairie firefighters.
At 7:14 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a one-vehicle rollover in the area of Babcock Avenue and 212th Street, south of Winsted. The vehicle was a 2005 Dodge Durango driven by Geraldine Martinez, 31, of Winsted. There were no injuries.
NOV. 28: At 4:23 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a one-vehicle crash on Babcock Avenue, north of State Highway 7 and Lester Prairie. The vehicle was a 2006 Saturn Vue driven by Airel Opheim, 29, of Sauk Rapids. The driver and a passenger were taken by ambulance to the hospital for injuries that were not life threatening.
NOV. 29: At 3:13 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. deer crash in the area of State Highway 15 and 42nd Street, south of Brownton.
At 5:28 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. deer crash in the area of 155th Street and County Road 2, north of Glencoe.
At 10:52 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a vehicle in the ditch in the area of State Highway 22 and Airport Road, east of Hutchinson. The vehicle was towed. There were no injuries.
NOV. 30: The sheriff's office responded to multiple vehicles in the ditch throughout the county. All vehicles were towed or did not pose a hazard.
At 2:35 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a burglary on South Street, Stewart. The investigation is ongoing.
At 8:13 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a property damage crash on York Road, southwest of Hutchinson. The vehicle was a 2003 Ford Taurus driven by Tanner Timm, 19, of Hutchinson.
DEC. 1: At 4:54 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a one-vehicle rollover in the area of 110th Street and Nature Avenue, northeast of Brownton. The vehicle was a 2004 Ford SRW driven by Keith McCormick, 65, of Brooklyn Park. Both occupants were wearing their seatbelts and there were no injuries.
DEC. 4: At 9:22 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Airport Road and County Road 7, south of Hutchinson. A 1998 Ford Explorer owned and driven by Mark Stolpman, 62, of Bellingha and a 2001 Oldsmobile Alero driven by Isiah Pregler, 18, of Winthrop were involved. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and there were no injuries.