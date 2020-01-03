McLeod County Sheriff's Office logo

The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:

DEC. 26: At 5:31 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of 230th Street and Tagus Avenue, north of Hutchinson. The vehicle was a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Steve Wadsworth, 53, of Hutchinson.

At 6:45 a.m., the sheriff's office assisted Minnesota State Patrol with a disabled semitractor-trailer in the area of U.S. Highway 212 and Morningside Drive, Glencoe.

At 2:47 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of School Road and Airport Road, southwest of Hutchinson. A 2001 Ford Taurus driven by Patricia Kottke, 62, of Stewart collided with a 2008 Chevrolet pickup driven by Gregory Fahey, 64, of Fairfax. Both vehicles were towed. There were no injuries.

At 6:34 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. deer crash in the area of 30th Street and Pilot Avenue, south of Brownton. There were no injuries. All occupants were wearing seatbelts.

DEC. 28: At 7:07 a.m., the sheriff's office helped State Patrol with multiple vehicles in the ditch in the area of State Highway 7 and County Road 2, northeast of Silver Lake.

At 7:14 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a one-vehicle rollover in the area of County Road 2 and Harvest Road, north of Glencoe. The vehicle was a 2011 Subaru outback driven by Melanie Lehtola, 59, of Howard Lake. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed.

At 8:11 a.m., the sheriff's office assisted Glencoe police with a report of a burglary on Ninth Street East, Glencoe.

At 7:43 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a suspicious person on Major Avenue southeast of Hutchinson. As a result, Kyle Shafer, 39, of Hutchinson was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired and alleged possession. He was taken to McLeod County Jail, Glencoe.

DEC. 30: At 4:30 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle crash on South Street, Stewart. A 2002 GMC Sierra driven by Keith Doering, 53, of Brownton collided with a 2013 Hyundai Sonata driven by Martin Hanson, 18, of Stewart. There were no injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

At 10:05 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation on State Highway 7, east of Hutchinson. Jodi Evenson, 42, of Hutchinson was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and taken to McLeod County Jail in Glencoe.

Recommended for you