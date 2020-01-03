The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
DEC. 26: At 5:31 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of 230th Street and Tagus Avenue, north of Hutchinson. The vehicle was a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Steve Wadsworth, 53, of Hutchinson.
At 6:45 a.m., the sheriff's office assisted Minnesota State Patrol with a disabled semitractor-trailer in the area of U.S. Highway 212 and Morningside Drive, Glencoe.
At 2:47 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of School Road and Airport Road, southwest of Hutchinson. A 2001 Ford Taurus driven by Patricia Kottke, 62, of Stewart collided with a 2008 Chevrolet pickup driven by Gregory Fahey, 64, of Fairfax. Both vehicles were towed. There were no injuries.
At 6:34 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. deer crash in the area of 30th Street and Pilot Avenue, south of Brownton. There were no injuries. All occupants were wearing seatbelts.
DEC. 28: At 7:07 a.m., the sheriff's office helped State Patrol with multiple vehicles in the ditch in the area of State Highway 7 and County Road 2, northeast of Silver Lake.
At 7:14 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a one-vehicle rollover in the area of County Road 2 and Harvest Road, north of Glencoe. The vehicle was a 2011 Subaru outback driven by Melanie Lehtola, 59, of Howard Lake. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed.
At 8:11 a.m., the sheriff's office assisted Glencoe police with a report of a burglary on Ninth Street East, Glencoe.
At 7:43 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a suspicious person on Major Avenue southeast of Hutchinson. As a result, Kyle Shafer, 39, of Hutchinson was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired and alleged possession. He was taken to McLeod County Jail, Glencoe.
DEC. 30: At 4:30 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle crash on South Street, Stewart. A 2002 GMC Sierra driven by Keith Doering, 53, of Brownton collided with a 2013 Hyundai Sonata driven by Martin Hanson, 18, of Stewart. There were no injuries. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
At 10:05 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation on State Highway 7, east of Hutchinson. Jodi Evenson, 42, of Hutchinson was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and taken to McLeod County Jail in Glencoe.