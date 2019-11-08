The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
OCT. 30: At 12:30 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of fraud on Orange Avenue, east of Hutchinson.
NOV. 1: At 10:23 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to theft on U.S. Highway 212, southeast of Plato. The incident was determined to be a civil issue.
At 6:17 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of suspicious activity on State Highway 7, east of Hutchinson. The Bloomington Bomb Squad deemed the item to be safe.
NOV. 3: At 6:02 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a vehicle vs. tractor crash in the area of 245th Street and Zion Avenue, east of Winsted. A 1999 Chevrolet CK 1500 owned and driven by Kenneth Farniok, 18, of Delano collided with a 2002 John Deere 7410, owned and driven by Kimberly Kieser, 46, of Howard Lake.
NOV. 4: At 7:21 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of property damage on 200th Street, West of Silver Lake.
At 8:27 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of property damage on North High Drive, north of Hutchinson.
At 9:49 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of property damage on 220th Street, northeast of Hutchinson.
At 5:26 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Dairy Avenue and 110th Street, east of Glencoe. A 2005 Dodge Durango owned and driven by Daitin Pichon, 46, of Hutchinson collided with a Ford pickup owned and driven by William Miller, 46, of Arlington. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. An Aecolo-Tiger chisel plow pulled behind a tractor driven by Leroy Dreier, 65, of Norwood Young America was also damaged. One person was taken to the hospital.