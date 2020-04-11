The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
APRIL 1: At 7 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of property damage on 160th Street, north of Glencoe.
At 12:10 p.m., the sheriff's office observed an unattended brush fire in the area of County Road 9, north of Lester Prairie. Everything was OK.
APRIL 3: At 10:44 a.m., the sheriff's office spoke with a person regarding theft. The investigation is ongoing.
At 9:50 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Hutchinson police with a report of a weapons violation in the area of Ash Street Northeast, Hutchinson.
APRIL 5: At 9:59 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a vehicle vs. cow crash on Major Avenue, northeast of Hutchinson.
At 11:18 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a truck vs. deer crash on County Road 7, north of Stewart.
APRIL 6: At 6:01 p.m., the sheriff's office spoke to a person regarding fraud. The investigation will continue.
APRIL 7: At 11:39 p.m., the sheriff's office observed a suspicious person on Fourth Avenue, Plato. Eugene Edward Tracy, 31, of Waubay, South Dakota, was arrested for allegedly giving false identity to a peace officer. He was taken to McLeod County Jail.