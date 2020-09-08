The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
AUG. 21: At 6:02 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a vehicle in the ditch in the area of 175th Street and Cable Avenue, southwest of Lester Prairie. The vehicle was removed with a private tow. A citation was issued.
At 7:40 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a one-vehicle rollover on 100th Street. The 2014 Nissan Maxima S/SV was driven by Eric Habisch, 37, of Brownton. A passenger was taken to Hutchinson Health for injuries that were not life threatening. The driver was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and taken to McLeod County Jail.
AUG. 22: At 6 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to theft on State Highway 7, west of Hutchinson.
At 6:57 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of suspicious activity in the area of State Highway 7 and Grove Avenue, Silver Lake. The situation was mediated and a citation was issued.
AUG. 25: At 10:04 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Lester Prairie Police with a theft on Central Avenue, Lester Prairie.
AUG. 26: At 4:43 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a semi tractor-trailer rollover on Major Avenue, east of Hutchinson. The 1996 Mack 600 was driven by Timothy Lowden, 20, of New Auburn. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.
AUG. 28: At 1:20 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a burglary on Jet Avenue, southwest of Glencoe.
At 9:32 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Hutchinson police with a response to an assault on Main Street South, Hutchinson.
At 10:03 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Glencoe police with a response to a fight on 11th Street east, Glencoe.
AUG. 29: At 1:24 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Babcock Avenue and State Highway 7 north of Lester Prairie. A 1999 Honda Civic EX driven by Christin Chandler, 26, of St. Cloud collided with a 2005 Fod Freestar driven by Emily Williams, 20, of Lester Prairie. There were no injuries. Both divers were wearing seatbelts.
AUG. 30: At 12:50 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a motorcycle crash in the area of 80th Street and Dairy Avenue, southeast of Glencoe. The motorcycle was unoccupied. It was towed. the investigation is ongoing.
AUG. 31: At 2:14 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a one-vehicle crash in the area of Babcock Avenue and 190th Street, northwest of Lester Prairie. The vehicle, a 2002 Buick Le Sabre owned an driven by Ellen Mielke, 19, of Lester Prairie. There were no injuries. A citation was issued.