The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
APRIL 8: At 10:05 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of property damage on 122nd Street, Northwest of Plato. Xcel Energy was notified.
APRIL 9: At 7:59 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a disturbance on Dairy Avenue, southwest of Winsted. Ridgeview Ambulance responded as well. A man was arrested for alleged domestic assault and taken to McLeod County Jail, Glencoe.
At 10:19 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to an unwanted person on State Highway 7, Hutchinson. Justin Seaburg, 42, of Sleepy Eye was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated.
APRIL 10: At 11:48 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a semitractor-trailer in the ditch on 110th Street, west of Glencoe. There were no injuries.
APRIL 11: At 1:53 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a grass fire on 207th Street, northeast of Silver Lake. The fire was extinguished by Silver Lake firefighters.
At 9:56 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. deer crash in the area of Vale Avenue and 150th Street, southwest of Hutchinson. There were no injuries. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.
APRIL 12: At 1:02 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash in the area of Jefferson Road and Airport Road, south of Hutchinson. A 2008 Dodge Durango owned and driven by Tara Olson, 35, of Hutchinson was involved. There were no injuries. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.
At 9:46 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation on Martha Street, Stewart. The situation was mediated.
APRIL 13: At 4:47 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash in the area of State Highway 7 and 190th Street, west of Silver Lake. A 2002 Ford Ranger pickup, owned and driven by Joseph William Huffman, 62, of Hutchinson, was involved. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed.
At 12:16 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. deer crash in the area of 180th Street and Cable Avenue, southwest of Lester Prairie. There was no damage.