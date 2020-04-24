The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
APRIL 16: At 2 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of shots fired on County Road 7, northeast of Hutchinson.
APRIL 17: At 1:51 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a garage fire on 110th Street, west of Glencoe. Glencoe and Brownton firefighters extinguished the fire.
APRIL 19: At 6:52 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a grass fire on Underwood Avenue. Hutchinson firefighters extinguished the fire.
APRIL 20: At 4:48 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a theft on State Highway 7, west of Hutchinson.
At 8:49 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. deer crash in the area of Airport Road and Adams Street Southeast, southeast of Hutchinson. There were no injuries.
APRIL 21: At 10:28 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a road hazard in the area of Wells Avenue and 150th Street, southwest of Hutchinson. The road was closed.
At 8:25 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a shed fire on 120th Street, south of Hutchinson. Firefighters from Brownton, Hutchinson and Glencoe extinguished the fire. There were no injuries.