The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
MAY 29: At 3:16 p.m., the sheriff's office spoke to a person over the phone regarding a theft. A sheriff's deputy advised the caller.
At 9:38 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation on Powers Street, Stewart. The situation was mediated.
At 9:49 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a fire on Babcock Avenue, south of Winsted. Winsted firefighters extinguished the fire.
MAY 31: At 12:36 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a one-vehicle crash on Falcon Avenue, east of Silver Lake. The 2011 Chevrolet Traverse was driven by a 16-year-old juvenile female from Lester Prairie. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed.
At 12:27 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of harassment on 85th Circle, east of Brownton. A sheriff's deputy advised the person.
At 9:18 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to an assault on Hall Street, Stewart.
JUNE 1: At 7:27 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. deer crash on Vale Avenue, west of Hutchinson. There were no injuries. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.
At 9:35 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on Dairy Avenue., northwest of Lester Prairie.
JUNE 2: At 5:37 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. Highway 212 and Zebra Avenue, southeast of Plato. A 2003 Ford Explorer driven by Jacobo Garcia, 42, of Chaska collided with a 2006 Ford Taurus driven by Brandon Johnson, 22, of Glencoe. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. Jacobo was taken to Glencoe Regional Health for injuries that were not life threatening.
JUNE 4: At 5:31 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a one-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. Highway 212 and County Road 7, east of Stewart. The 2017 Ford F-150 XLT was driven by Bill Rider. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed.
At 7:55 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to Hennepin Avenue, Glencoe for a report of a dog bite.