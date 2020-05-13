The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
MAY 6: At 2:05 a.m., the sheriff's office assisted Brownton police with a domestic situation on Third Street South, Brownton.
At 5:40 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a controlled burn on 100th Street, northeast of Stewart. Everything was OK.
MAY 7: At 10:54 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a power line on County Road 9 that had been struck. Xcel Energy also responded and the power line was repaired.
MAY 8: At 4:52 a.m., the sheriff's office assisted State Patrol with a car vs. deer crash in the area of State Highway 7 and Zero Avenue, north of Lester Prairie.
At 9:45 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a nuisance complaint in the area of Kale Avenue and 125th Street, northwest of Glencoe. The situation was mediated.
At 12:38 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Hutchinson police with a report of theft on Denver Avenue Southeast, Hutchinson.
At 6:20 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on Underwood Avenue, west of Hutchinson.
MAY 9: At 10:07 p.m., the sheriff's office observed a fire on State Highway 15, north of Hutchinson. A sheriff's deputy contacted the owner, who extinguished the fire.
At 11:16 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a complaint on York Road, southwest of Hutchinson. State Patrol responded as well. A citation was issued.
MAY 10: At 9:52 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation on Cleveland Street Southeast, Silver Lake. The situation was mediated.