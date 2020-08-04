The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
JULY 24: At 11:30 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a crash in the area of First Street Northeast and First Avenue Northeast, Plato. A 2019 Ford Ecoline transit bus owned by Trailblazer Transit driven by Adam Koehn, 43, of Mayer collided with a parked 2011 Honda Odyssey owned by Marry Mielke of Lester Prairie. There were no injuries.
JULY 25: At 12:52 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a trespass issue in the area of 248th Circle and Tagus Avenue, north of Hutchinson. The situation was mediated.
At 5:57 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Dairy Avenue and 110th Street, east of Glencoe. A 2020 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Neil Rasmussen, 65, of Winthrop collided with a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic driven by Adrian Vazquez, 19, of Lester Prairie. Two passengers were taken to Glencoe Regional Health for injuries that were not life threatening. Everyone was wearing a seat belt.
JULY 26: At 4:22 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation on Cherry Street, Stewart. The situation was mediated.
At 5:10 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of County Road 2 and 88th Street, south of Glencoe. A 2003 Jeep Liberty driven by Brandon Hildebrandt, 20, of Gaylord collided with a 2010 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Steve Benjamin, 59, of Glencoe. All occupants were wearing seat belts. There were no injuries.
At 9:28 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a trespass issue on Eagle Avenue, northeast of Glencoe. One person was taken from the residence.
JULY 27: At 7:44 p.m., the sheriff's office helped Glencoe police respond to an assault on 15th Street East, Glencoe.
JULY 28: At 9:09 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the area of 230th Street and Tagus Avenue, north of Hutchinson. Hutchinson firefighters also responded. The fire was extinguished and the vehicle was towed.
JULY 29: At 8:47 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of County Road 7 and Lake Hook Road, north of Hutchinson. A 2000 Victory motorcycle owned and driven by Daniel Robertson, 69, of Cokato collided with a 2015 GMC Sierra, owned and driven by Kenneth Johnson, 61, of Hutchinson. There were minor injuries.
At 3 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Yacht Avenue, southwest of Hutchinson. A 2013 Ford Focus driven by Mitchell Grand, 19, of Hutchinson collided with a 1995 Chevrolet CK 1500 driven by Jeffery Thorson, 20, of Glencoe. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.