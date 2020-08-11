The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
JULY 31: At 3:57 p.m., the sheriff's office spoke to a person regarding theft.
At 7:43 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a shed fire on Common Street Southwest, northwest of Winsted. Firefighters from Silver Lake, Winsted, Lester Prairie and Cokato responded.
AUG. 1: At 3:59 p.m., the sheriff's office spoke to an individual over the phone regarding a violation of a court order. The investigation will continue.
AUG. 2: At 6:50 a.m., the sheriff's office observed a rolling domestic in the area of Vale Avenue and York Road, southwest of Hutchinson. Anthony Johnson, 18, was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and taken to McLeod County Jail in Glencoe.
At 4:43 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a dog bite in the area of Cherry Street and Martha Street, Stewart.
At 6:18 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a one-vehicle rollover on Major Avenue, northeast of Hutchinson. The 1992 GMC Sierra was driven by a girl from Hutchinson. Most occupants were wearing seat belts. The driver was taken to St. Cloud Hospital. Two boys passengers were taken to Hutchinson Health. The vehicle was towed.
At 8:18 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car fire in the area of U.S. Highway 212 and Ulm Avenue, east of Stewart. Stewart firefighters responded. The fire was extinguished.
AUG. 3: At 1:49 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on Jade Avenue, southwest of Silver Lake.
AUG. 4: At 12:36 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation on Gehlen Drive of Silver Lake. The situation was mediated.
At 4:35 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a grass fire on Meeker/McLeod Avenue, north of Hutchinson. Also responding were Hutchinson firefighters. The fire was extinguished.