The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
MARCH 25: At 12:34 a.m., the sheriff's office assisted Hutchinson police with a domestic situation on Echo Circle Southeast, Hutchinson.
At 11:16 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a child custody issue on Powers Street, Stewart.
MARCH 26: At 5:50 a.m., the sheriff's office assisted Hutchinson police with a domestic situation on Hassan Street Southeast, Hutchinson.
At 11:55 p.m., the sheriff's office removed debris from the roadway in the area of Major Avenue and 180th Street, east of Hutchinson.
MARCH 27: At 1:15 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Hutchinson police with a domestic situation on State Highway 15 South, Hutchinson.
MARCH 28: At 11:01 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of burglary on 165th Street, south of Lester Prairie.
At 8:23 p.m., the sheriff's office spoke to people over the phone regarding harassment. A sheriff's deputy advised the callers.
MARCH 29: At 6:08 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a vehicle in the ditch in the area of State Highway 7 and Walden Avenue, west of Hutchinson. The vehicle was towed.
At 6:21 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a vehicle in the ditch in the area of State Highway 15 and 120th Street, south of Hutchinson. The vehicle was towed.
At 1:56 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a driving complaint in the area of State Highway 7 and Babcock Avenue, northwest of Lester Prairie. Sheriff's deputies found the vehicle and issued a citation.
MARCH 30: At 4:02 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of shots fired on Jade Avenue, north of Glencoe. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources assisted. Officers spoke to those involved and mediated the situation.
MARCH 31: At 5:02 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a fire in the area of State Highway 22 and Jade Avenue, northwest of Glencoe. The fire was extinguished by Glencoe firefighters.