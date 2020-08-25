The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
AUG 17: At 2:22 a.m., the sheriff's office helped Glencoe police with a suspicious person in the area of West 16th Street.
AUG. 18: At 9:16 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a suspicious vehicle on Koglin Road, north of Hutchinson.
At 11:59 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a suspicious vehicle on Jade Road, north of Silver Lake.
At 1:40 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to theft from a storage unit on Lake Avenue, outside of Silver Lake. The investigation is ongoing.
At 3:05 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation on Rice Avenue, Silver Lake. Also responding was State Patrol, Silver Lake Ambulance and Allina Ambulance. One person was taken by ambulance to Hutchinson Health.
AUG. 19: At 6:08 p.m., the sheriff's office helped Glencoe police with an assault in the area of 15th Street and Desoto Avenue.
At 8:23 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Glencoe police with a hit-and-run crash on Eighth Street East.
AUG. 20: At 2:08 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to multiple 911 hang-ups at a residence on 200th Street, north of Silver Lake. As a result, deputies arrested Brandon Michael Bonnema, 28, of Hutchinson for alleged domestic assault by strangulation, as well as an outstanding McLeod County felony warrant.
At 2:40 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a dog bite that occurred on State Highway 7, west of Hutchinson.