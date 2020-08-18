The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
AUG 7: At 8:55 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of threats on 100th Street, northeast of Brownton. The situation was mediated.
At 10:42 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted State Patrol with a car vs. deer crash in the area of State Highway 7 and Sioux Hills Road, west of Hutchinson.
AUG. 8: At 11:45 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation on 160th Avenue, southwest of Silver Lake. The situation was mediated.
At 3:27 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on Main Street, Stewart.
AUG. 9: At 10:06 p.m., the sheriff's office observed a suspicious vehicle on U.S. Highway 212, east of Glencoe. Deborah Matiak, 58, of Norwood Young America and Kevin Gerads, 51, of Freeport were arrested on fifth-degree drug charges and taken to McLeod County Jail.
AUG. 10: At 8:20 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of vehicle theft on State Highway 15, northwest of Brownton.
AUG. 11: At 1:30 a.m., the sheriff's office observed a suspicious vehicle on Dairy Avenue, east of Glencoe. As a result, Melissa Neuerburg, 37, of Big Lake was arrested for allegedly fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, alleged fifth-degree possession and allegedly driving while impaired. She was taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 5:32 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Croyden Street, Stewart. Involved were a 2015 Ford Taurus driven by a minor from Stewart and a parked and unoccupied 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 owned by Dean Slater of Stewart.
At 8:03 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Hutchinson police with a domestic situation on Huron Street Southeast, Hutchinson.
AUG. 12: At 5:45 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of shots fired on Orange Avenue, east of Hutchinson. The investigation is ongoing.
At 9 p.m., the sheriff's office spoke to a person regarding theft.
AUG. 13: At 5:09 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a one-vehicle crash in the area of Jefferson Road South and 160th Street, south of Hutchinson. The vehicle was a 2003 Ford Explorer owned an driven by Amanda Glaser, 33, of Hutchinson. There were no injuries. The vehicle was towed.