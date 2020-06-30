The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
JUNE 16: At 3:04 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a shed fire on State Highway 7, northwest of Lester Prairie. Firefighters from Lester Prairie, Winsted, Silver Lake, Glencoe and Watertown were called.
JUNE 17: At 4:37 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on Dairy Avenue, east of Glencoe.
At 5:30 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a structure fire on Major Avenue, north of Biscay. Firefighters from Hutchinson, Silver Lake and Glencoe responded as well.
At 5:35 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a burglary on County Road 2, northeast of Silver Lake.
At 6:58 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a one-vehicle crash in the area of 206th Circle and County Road 7, northeast of Hutchinson. A 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Randal Thode, 53, of Hutchinson was involved. The driver was taken to Hutchinson Health for injuries that were not life threatening.
JUNE 18: At 2:34 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a fire on 90th Street, southeast of Glencoe. The investigation is ongoing.
JUNE 20: At 12:32 a.m., the sheriff's office assisted Silver Lake police with a mental health call from a person in Silver Lake.
JUNE 21: At 5:16 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to shots fired on 200th Street north of Silver Lake. A sheriff's deputy spoke to a property owner regarding the size of his fire range.
JUNE 22: At 3:13 p.m., the sheriff's office met with a person regarding theft that happened in the county.
JUNE 23: At 9:01 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a suspicious activity call on Grain Avenue, northeast of Silver Lake. The case is under investigation.
At 10:32 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of miniature horses loose in the area of 210th Street and Lace Avenue.
At 10:03 p.m., the sheriff's office received a call from a person who was paddle boating on Buffalo Creek and unable to find a place to get to shore. Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of 75th Street and Major Avenue, southwest of Glencoe, along with Glencoe firefighters. Those on the water were found and taken to their vehicle.
JUNE 24: At 5:38 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a one-vehicle crash on Babcock Avenue, north of Lester Prairie. The 2011 Ford Edge driven by Michael Lueck, 41, of Lester Prairie was towed.
At 12:18 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Hutchinson police with a report of theft on Denver Avenue Southeast, Hutchinson.
JUNE 25: At 2:20 p.m., the sheriff's office mediated a child custody issue on 75th Street, southwest of Glencoe.
At 7:59 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of threats on Zion Avenue, east of Winsted. A juvenile was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.