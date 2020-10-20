The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
OCT. 8: At 4:38 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a driving complaint on 180th Street, west of Lester Prairie. Allison Krawza, 57, of Lester Prairie was arrested for allegedly driving while impaired and taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 5:07 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle crash on Main Street, Hutchinson. A 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Alexandria Daugherty, 31, of Hutchinson collided with a 2017 Chevrolet Caprice Classic owned by the city of Hutchinson, which was unoccupied. There were no injuries.
OCT. 13: At 6:30 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. deer crash in the area of 90th Street and Nature Avenue, east of Brownton. There were no injuries. The driver was wearing a seat belt.
At 7:44 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of burglary on Dairy Avenue, east of Glencoe. No one was found.
OCT. 14: At 6:47 a.m., the sheriff's office assisted the Benton County Sheriff's Office with a welfare check in the area of Zane Avenue and 140th Street, southwest of Hutchinson. The person was found and taken to Hutchinson Health.
At 8:49 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation on Major Avenue, northwest of Hutchinson. Jessica Sahli, 29, of Buffalo was arrested for alleged domestic assault and taken to McLeod County Jail.
OCT. 16: At 7:15 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on Garden Avenue, Glencoe.
OCT. 17: At 1:40 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a one-vehicle crash on 110th Street, north of Brownton. The vehicle was a 2016 Dodge Ram driven by Jeffrey Zimmerman, 29, of Brownton. Zimmerman was taken to Hutchinson Health. The vehicle was towed.
At 5:16 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a disturbance on State Highway 7, Silver Lake. Yahya Farah, 28, of Minneapolis was arrested for alleged disorderly conduct and taken to McLeod County Jail.
OCT. 18: At 7:32 a.m., the sheriff's office assisted with a car vs. deer crash in the area of 150th Street and County Road 7, southwest of Hutchinson.
At 10:25 p.m., the sheriff's office helped Glencoe police respond to a domestic situation on 11th Street, Glencoe.
At 10:42 p.m., the sheriff's office helped Glencoe police respond to an assault on Ninth Street, Glencoe.