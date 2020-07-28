The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
JULY 20: At 1:03 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on Main Street, Stewart.
At 3:43 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a bus vs. dog incident in the area of Croyden Street and East Street, Stewart. There were no injuries.
JULY 21: At 5:10 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a one-vehicle crash on County Road 2, north of Silver Lake. The 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse was driven by a minor from Glencoe. The driver was taken to Glencoe Regional Health with injuries that were not life threatening.
JULY 23: At 2:26 a.m., the sheriff's office assisted Hutchinson police responding to suspicious activity on Fifth Avenue Northeast, Hutchinson.
At 2:09 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of burglary on 203rd Street, north of Hutchinson.