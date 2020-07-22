The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
JULY 10: At 5:35 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a trespass complaint in the area of Major Avenue and 100th Street, west of Glencoe.
At 6:43 p.m., the sheriff's office spoke to someone regarding harassment and advised the person of their options.
JULY 11: At 5:20 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a trespassing issue in the area of 100th street and Major Avenue, west of Glencoe.
At 6:35 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a trespassing issue in the area of 100th Street and Major Avenue, west of Glencoe.
JULY 12: At 1:26 a.m., the sheriff's office assisted Lester Prairie police with a disturbance on Prairie Ridge Lane in Lester Prairie.
At 8:15 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a rolling domestic situation on State Highway 7 in Silver Lake. One person was taken to New Ulm Detox.
JULY 13: At 1:02 a.m., the sheriff's office assisted Silver Lake police with a squad car vs. deer crash in the area of County Road 2 and 190th Street, south of Silver Lake.
At 2:34 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a vehicle in the ditch in the area of 110th Street and Falcon Avenue, north of Glencoe. There were no injuries.
At 4:15 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Dairy Avenue and 120th Street, northwest of Glencoe. A 2010 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Julissa Luna, 31, of Litchfield collided with a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze driven by James Stark, 32, of Lester Prairie. Luna was taken to Glencoe Regional Health with injuries that were not life threatening.
JULY 14: At 11 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Jefferson Road South and Airport Road, south of Hutchinson. A 2006 Subaru Legacy driven by Shawn Follett, 55, of Glencoe collided with a 2003 Chevrolet S10 driven by Gary Kurth, 73, of Hutchinson. There were no injuries. All parties were wearing seat belts.
At 1:49 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on Fourth Avenue Southeast, Plato.
JULY 16: At 5:39 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. deer crash in the area of Major Avenue and 200th Street, northeast of Hutchinson. The driver was wearing a seatbelt. The vehicle was towed.
At 9:11 a.m. the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on State Highway 22, north of Glencoe. The items were found.
JULY 17: At 7:24 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a tire fire on a semi-tractor trailer in the area of U.S. Highway 212 and County Road 7, east of Stewart.
At 8:39 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a truck vs. deer crash on County Road 9, south of Winsted. There were no injuries.
JULY 19: At 9:53 a.m., the sheriff's office spoke to a person regarding a theft.