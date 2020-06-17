The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
JUNE 5: At 10:33 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Swan Lake Road and Kale Drive, northwest of Silver Lake. Sheriff's deputies were unable to find the source.
JUNE 6: At 3:18 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of theft on Prior Street, Stewart.
At 6:39 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a grill on fire on Mowbray Street, Stewart. Stewart firefighters and Brownton police responded as well. The fire was extinguished.
At 8:16 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to an SUV vs. deer crash on York Road, southwest of Hutchinson. Both occupants were wearing seat belts.
At 9:22 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted State Patrol with an RV vs. deer crash on U.S. Highway 212, east of Glencoe.
JUNE 8: At 3:52 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a propane leak on Jefferson Road, south of Hutchinson. Hutchinson firefighters and Hutchinson Co-op responded as well.
At 9:19 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Winsted police with a domestic situation on Westgate Drive, Winsted.
JUNE 9: At 7:02 a.m., the sheriff's office assisted State Patrol with a semitractor-trailer rollover in the area of State Highway 15 and 65th Street, southwest of Brownton.
At 9:15 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. deer crash in the area of 110th Street and Page Avenue, north of Brownton. There were no injuries.
At 9:55 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Winsted police with a car vs. deer crash in the area of 245th Street and Zebra Avenue, east of Winsted.
At 10:51 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted State Patrol with a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 7, Hutchinson.
JUNE 11: At 8:10 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a one-vehicle crash that had occurred at an earlier time in the area of 180th Street and Nature Avenue, east of Hutchinson. The vehicle was a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a juvenile from Hutchinson. There were no injuries and the driver was wearing a seat belt.
At 2:04 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to an SUV vs. deer crash on Tagus Avenue, north of Hutchinson. There were no injuries.
At 4:17 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Lester Prairie police responding to a fire on Hickory Street North, Lester Prairie.