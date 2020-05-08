The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
MAY 1: At 4:25 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. deer crash in the area of State Highway 212 and Tagus Avenue, southwest of Brownton. The driver was wearing a seatbelt.
At 6:24 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to an injured bicyclist on Flower Road, west of Winsted. One person was taken to Hutchinson Health.
MAY 2: At 8:03 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of power lines hanging low in the area of State Highway 7 and Falcon Avenue, northeast of Silver Lake. Xcel Energy was contacted.
At 8:10 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of burglary on 210th Street, northeast of Hutchinson. The investigation is ongoing.
At 11:26 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a dog bite on Powers Street, Stewart. One person was taken to Glencoe Regional Health.
At 3:28 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a burglary on 125th Street, west of Glencoe.
MAY 4: At 5:25 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a turkey vs. truck crash in the area of Tagus Avenue and 210th Street, north of Hutchinson. There were no injuries.
MAY 5: At 8:18 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to an SUV vs. bicyclist crash in the area of 120th Street and Diamond Avenue, northeast of Glencoe. The vehicle was a 2014 Chevrolet Captiva driven by Laura Dose, 38, of Glencoe. The bicyclist was Jeffrey Delwiche, 61, of Glencoe. Delwiche was taken to Glencoe Regional Health for injuries that were not life threatening.