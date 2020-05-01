The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
APRIL 22: At 12:04 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a gas fire in the area of Zane Avenue and 100th Street, north of Stewart.
At 12:18 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a theft on Lake Avenue, east of Silver Lake.
APRIL 23: At 3:23 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Minnesota State Patrol with a two-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 7 and Walden Avenue, west of Hutchinson.
At 6:16 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of School Road and Dale Street Southwest, in Hutchinson. A 2007 Chrysler 300 driven by April Saravia, 39, of Dassel collided with a 2008 Mazda driven by Annamaria Falcon, 19, of Silver Lake. Saravia was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening and later arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail for probable cause DWI.
APRIL 24: At 3:59 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to an assist on 110th Street, west of Glencoe. Derek Anderson, 32, of Glencoe was arrested for probable cause DWI and taken to McLeod County Jail.
APRIL 25: At midnight, the sheriff's office responded to a fire on 170th Street, southeast of Silver Lake. The fire was extinguished.
At 10:26 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a fire in the area of State Highway 15, southwest of Brownton. The fire was extinguished.
At 10:02 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a crash on 135th Street, south of Hutchinson, involving a 2016 John Deere Gator driven by Richard Reiner, 74, of Hutchinson. A juvenile was taken by personal vehicle to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.
APRIL 27: At 1:06 a.m., the sheriff's office assisted Silver Lake police with a domestic on Rice Avenue, in Silver Lake.
At 6:10 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a grass fire on Zebra Avenue, east of Winsted. Also responding were the Winsted Fire Department and Winsted police. The fire was extinguished.
At 10:10 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Glencoe police with a domestic on 11th Street East, in Glencoe.
At 11:29 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a vehicle in the ditch in the area of Major Avenue and 110th Street, west of Glencoe. Mitchel Ray Ainslie, 26, of Cosmos was arrested on probable cause DWI and taken to McLeod County Jail.
APRIL 26: At 9:06 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a crash on Falcon Avenue, southeast of Silver Lake. The vehicle was a 2003 Ford F250 owned by Anytime Auto. An unidentified man was taken to Glencoe Regional Health. The vehicle was towed, and the case is under investigation.
APRIL 28: At 2:09 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted Hutchinson Police with a crash in the area of South Grade Road Southwest and School Road Southwest, Hutchinson.
At 9:34 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a garbage dump on 220th Street, northeast of Hutchinson. The deputy sent a report to McLeod County Solid Waste.