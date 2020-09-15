The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
SEPT. 1: At 4:02 p.m., the sheriff’s office observed a vehicle in the ditch in the area of State Highway 22 and Jade Avenue, northwest of Glencoe. Also responding was the State Patrol. There were no injuries.
At 5:17 p.m., the sheriff’s office assisted the Lester Prairie Police with an assault on Second Avenue South in Lester Prairie.
SEPT. 2: At 8:38 a.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a report of property damage on State Highway 15, north of Hutchinson.
At 7:17 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a disturbance on Belle Lake Road, north of Hutchinson. The situation was mediated.
At 8:38 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a driving complaint in the area of Falcon Avenue and 120th Street, north of Glencoe. Also responding was the Glencoe Police. The deputy found the vehicle and spoke with the driver. A citation was issued.
At 8:47 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a vehicle in the ditch in the area of Page Avenue and 100th Street, north of Brownton. Also responding was the Brownton Police and Brownton Fire. The vehicle was towed and a citation was issued.
At 11:29 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a disturbance on Main Street West in Silver Lake. Also responding was the Silver Lake Ambulance. One individual was taken to the hospital.
At 11:43 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a theft on Grove Avenue Northeast in Silver Lake. This investigation will continue.
SEPT. 3: At 4:03 a.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a one-vehicle crash in the area of State Highway 7 and State Highway 22, east of Hutchinson. Also responding was McLeod County Co-Op. The vehicle is a 2022 semi-tractor trailer owned by Kmbl Trucking Inc. and driven by Ronald Bjur, 70, of Cosmos. There were no injuries and the vehicle was towed.
At 4:40 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of 225th Street and State Highway 15, north of Hutchinson. Also responding was the State Patrol. Vehicle 1 was a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado owned and driven by Nancy Klapots, 63, of Hutchinson. Vehicle 2 was a 2005 Nissan Altima owned and driven by Andrea Kurth, 35, of Hutchinson. The deputies cleared with an accident report.
SEPT. 4: At 4:28 p.m., the sheriff’s office assisted State Patrol with a multiple-vehicle crash in the area of State Highway 7 and Dairy Avenue, southwest of Winsted.
At 4:54 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a barn fire on 160th Street, north of Glencoe. Also responding were Allina Ambulance, Glencoe Fire, Plato Fire, Silver Lake Fire and Lester Prairie Fire. There were no injuries and the fire was extinguished.
SEPT. 5: At 4:39 a.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a suspicious person in the area of State Highway 7 and Garden Avenue, northeast of Silver Lake. As a result, Roy Arrieta, 47, of Norwood Young America was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated and taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 5 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a medical on 180th Street, west of Hutchinson. After being medically cleared from Hutchinson Health, Derek Skelton, 19, was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail for alleged fleeing an officer and drug possession.
At 8:11 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to a SUV vs. deer crash on Tagus Avenue, north of Hutchinson. Also responding were Allina Ambulance and Hutchinson Fire. No one was taken to the hospital.
SEPT. 6: At 1:05 p.m., the sheriff’s office assisted the Glencoe Police with a domestic on Armstrong Avenue North, Glencoe.
SEPT. 7: At 9:59 p.m., the sheriff’s office assisted the Renville County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit on State Highway 212 in Renville County.