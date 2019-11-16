The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
NOV. 6: At 9:48 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a domestic situation at a residence on North Saturn Street, Cosmos. Matthew Robert Arndt, 33, of Cosmos was arrested on charges of domestic assault and false imprisonment. Retha Helen Lange, 39, of Atwater was arrested on charges of violating a domestic abuse no contact order.
At 9 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a burglary at a residence on State Highway 55, Manannah Township.
NOV. 8: At 8:18 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of burglary at a business on Third Street North, Dassel.
NOV. 9: At 3:10 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Erik John Weatherholt, 35, of Fairmont for driving under the influence on U.S. Highway 12, Darwin.
NOV. 10: At 7:30 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a theft at a property on County Road 19, Kingston.
At 12 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Brian Keith Berwald, 39, of Hutchinson for alleged fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, allegedly possessing a firearm as a felon and allegedly possessing drug paraphernalia on 190th Street, Collinwood Township.
At 5:49 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Michael Allen Nelson, 54, of Willmar for allegedly driving under the influence and allegedly driving after suspension on 625th Avenue, Harvey Township.
At 8:23 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of threats made at a residence on 748th Avenue, Collinwood Township. Phillip Joseph Olson, 77, of Dassel was arrested for alleged second-degree assault.
NOV. 11: At 11:27 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of identity theft at a residence on County Road 1, Litchfield Township.
NOV. 12: at 10:25 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Kyle James Macho, 34, of Avon on warrants from McLeod County and Stearns County.