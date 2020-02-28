The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
FEB. 19: At 11:07 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Drew Johnson, 24, of Hutchinson on State Highway 7 for allegedly violating an order for protection.
FEB. 20: At 12:58 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Heather Torgerson, 28, of Cosmos at a domestic call at South Comet Street in Cosmos.
At 7:18 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Ethan Anderson, 20, of Litchfield on alleged fifth-degree drug sale.
FEB. 22: At 12:28 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Kelvin Bergsten, 64, of Litchfield for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia.
FEB. 23: At 7:57 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Nelson Lopez-Sanchez, 37, of Grove City on for driving without a valid license.
FEB. 25: At 9:53 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Bridgette Douglas, 41, of Cosmos and Jeffrey Watt, 49, of Cosmos for fifth-degree drug possession.
FEB. 26: At 7:24 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Lance Kluver, 37, of Litchfield on a warrant arrest.