The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
OCT. 23: At 2:03 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a driving complaint on State Highway 24 and County Road 34, Darwin Township. Debra Myra Lilienthal, 68, of Cass Lake was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.
OCT. 24: At 3:33 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a bus stop arm violation at County Road 11, Litchfield Township.
At 5:12 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of identity theft at a residence on County Road 25, Swede Grove Township.
OCT. 25: At 12:02 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft from a residence on East Pacific Street, Darwin.
At 9:08 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of threats made at a residence on Meeker Avenue South, Watkins.
OCT. 28: At 5:51 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft from a residence on Rice City Circle, Darwin.
OCT. 29: At 7:41 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a dog bite at a residence on Cedar Avenue South, Watkins.