The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
JAN. 7: At 11:59 a.m., the sheriff's office received information of a possible scam attempt at a residence on 315th Street, Forest City Township.
At 1:32 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a scam attempt at a residence on 180th Street, Collinwood Township. The deputy advised of options.
At 5:30 p.m., the sheriff's office received information of a possible scam attempt at a residence on 743rd Avenue.
JAN. 8: At 4: p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a scam attempt at a residence on County State Aid Highway 16, Harvey Township. The deputy advised of options.
JAN. 9: At 5:21 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a runaway from a residence on William Avenue West, Dassel.
JAN. 10: At 8:58 a.m., the sheriff’s office took a report of a theft at a residence on County State Aid Highway 4, Dassel Township.
At 12:17 p.m., the sheriff’s office took a report of a theft at a business on State Highway 22, Ellsworth Township.
At 9:27 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Dylan Thomas Wurzberger, 24, of Hector for allegedly driving while impaired on County State Aid Highway 12 and County State Aid Highway 26, Cedar Mills Township.
JAN. 11: At 6:08 a.m., the sheriff's office received a report of a domestic assault on State Highway 15, North Kingston Township. Leah Marie Doran, 31, of Maple Lake was arrested on domestic assault charges.
At 8:13 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Armando Rivas Gonzalez, 24, of Litchfield for allegedly driving under the influence on Precision Drive and East Ripley Street, Litchfield.
At 11:53 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of an assault at an address on Atlantic Avenue West, Grove City.When the deputy arrived, a citation was issued for alleged disorderly conduct.
JAN. 12: At 12:59 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of suspicious activity at an address on Central Avenue North, Watkins.
At 12:04 p.m., the sheriff's office unlocked a vehicle at a residence on 340th Street, Forest Prairie Township.
At 3:38 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of criminal damage to property at a residence on 190th Street, Greenleaf Township.
At 5:24 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a theft at a residence on 190th Street, Greenleaf Township.
At 5:28 p.m., the sheriff's office assisted a motorist on County State Aid Highway 35, Greenleaf Township.
JAN. 13: At 6:47 a.m., the sheriff’s office took a report of a domestic at a residence on Galigers Lane, Dassel. Jaime Manzanares Gadea, 30, of Dassel was arrested for alleged domestic assault.
At 8:35 a.m., the sheriff’s office arrested Jesus Trevino, 42, of Litchfield on a Kandiyohi County warrant.
At 4:05 p.m., the sheriff’s office took a report of threats at a residence on State Highway 22, Litchfield Township.