The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
OCT. 16: At 3:47 a.m., the sheriff's office assisted State Patrol with a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 4 near 310th Street, Swede Grove Township. One person was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.
At 11:45 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft at an address on 362nd Street, Forest Prairie Township.
OCT. 17: At 4:33 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Lance Lee Schilling, 35, of Plato for driving after cancellation.
OCT. 18: At 10:15 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Bruce Alan Timm, 57, of Sauk Rapids for driving while intoxicated on State Highway 55, Watkins.
OCT. 19: At 4:13 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a dog bite at an address on County Road 3, Union Grove Township.
At 5:43 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Wayne Eugene Smith, 63, of Atwater for alleged fourth-degree driving under the influence at the intersection of County Road 25 and 300th Street, Swede Grove Township.
OCT. 20: At 1:52 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a domestic situation at a residence on North Saturn Street, Cosmos, and arrested Retha Helen Lange, 39, of Atwater for alleged felony domestic assault.
At 3:13 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Matthew Robert Arndt, 33, of Cosmos on a Chippewa County warrant for theft.
At 10:52 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft at an address on County Road 19, North Kingston Township.
At 6:05 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a domestic situation at a residence on 140th Street, Cedar Mills Township. Jeffrey Frank Borkenhagen, 67, of Hutchinson was arrested for alleged domestic assault.
At 9:26 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested James Morrison Hames, 22, of Currie on a Pipestone County warrant while on U.S. Highway 12, Acton Township.
OCT. 21: At 2:37 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Nichoals Robert Arens, 39, of Kimball for an alleged probation violation.