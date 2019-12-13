The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
DEC. 3: At 10:29 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a scam attempt at a residence at County State Aid Highway 18, Ellsworth Township.
At 5:36 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a scam attempt at a residence at 735th Avenue, Collinwood Township.
At 10:54 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of an assault on 260th Street, Acton Township.
DEC. 4: At 8:18 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Mackenzie Elizabeth Petty, 20, of Albany on a Meeker County Warrant.
At 9:09 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a domestic at an address on Central Avenue South, Watkins. Darin Michael Olson, 31, of Watkins was arrested for alleged domestic assault.
DEC. 5: At 1:10 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a scam attempt at a residence at 648th Avenue, Forest City.
At 6:23 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of criminal damage to property at an address on 367th Street, North Kingston Township.
At 6:31 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a scam attempt at an address on Third Street North, Dassel.
DEC. 6: At 8:15 a.m., the sheriff's Office took a report of a burglary and a stolen vehicle from a storage facility on State Highway 15, Dassel.
At 9:54 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a car vs. deer crash on State Highway 15, Kingston Township.
DEC. 8: At 1:15 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Raymond Cano, 27, of Glencoe for a Department of Corrections warrant while on a traffic stop on Parker Avenue, Dassel.
At 11:19 a.m., the sheriff's office, as the result of a traffic stop, arrested Mary Lois Smith, 47, of Dassel for allegedly driving after cancellation and alleged fifth-degree possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
At 7:22 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Darian Harvey Geislinger, 50, of Watkins for driving under the influence on State Highway 55 and County State Aid Highway 2, Watkins.
DEC. 9: At 1:27 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft by check at a business on 665th Avenue, Darwin Township.
At 10:08 p.m., the Sheriff’s office arrested Debra Jane Hansen, 59, of Eden Valley for allegedly driving under the influence on Meeker Avenue East, Eden Valley.