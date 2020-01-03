The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
DEC. 25: At 4:10 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a theft at an address on Atlantic Avenue West, Grove City.
At 5:32 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a domestic at an address on South Mercury Street, Cosmos. Nickolas Delray Williams, 28, of Montrose was arrested for a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order Violation.
DEC. 26: At 10:32 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a burglary at an address on North First Street, Darwin.
At 1:11 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a domestic at an address on 362nd Street, Forest Prairie Township. The situation was mediated.
At 1:31 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a burglary at an address on State Highway 24, North Kingston Township.
At 3:21 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a vehicle off the roadway on County State Aid Highway 11, Darwin Township. The driver was issued a citation.
DEC. 27: At 10:24 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on North Casey Street, Darwin.
DEC. 29: At 9:04 p.m., the sheriff's office issued a citation for a hit-and-run crash at a county park at 525th Avenue, Cosmos Township.
DEC. 30: At 5:21 p.m., the sheriff's office placed a male black lab with no collar into the Litchfield Dog Pound. The dog was taken from a residence on State Highway 4, Swede Grove Township.
DEC. 31: At 10:03 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of threats at an address on 620th Avenue, Cedar Mills Township. The sheriff's office advised the person of options.
At 2:13 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of threats on 617th Avenue, Manannah Township. The sheriff's deputy advised the person of options.
JAN. 1: At 3:05 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Travis James Smith, 32, of Cosmos for fourth-degree driving while impaired while on a traffic stop on State Highway 4, Acton Township.