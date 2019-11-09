The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
OCT. 30: At 5:34 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a dog complaint at an address on 243rd Street, Acton Township. A citation was issued.
NOV. 1: At 6:48 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a drug violation at a residence on State Highway 22, Litchfield Township.
At 10:28 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft at a business on Veterans Drive, Watkins.
At 3:54 p.m., the sheriff's office placed a stray beagle into the Meeker County animal pound. It was found at a residence on 260th Street, Darwin Township.
At 4:51 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a complaint at a business on East U.S. Highway 12, Darwin. Steven Charles Levinski, 56, of Darwin was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated.
NOV. 2: At 12:25 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Shadoe Steven Minnick, 30, of Bird Island for allegedly driving under the influence on South Milky Way Avenue, Cosmos.
At 4:07 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Trenton Jay Malvin, 18, of Eden Valley for alleged second-degree assault at a residence on Friedman Street, Eden Valley.
NOV. 3: At 8:39 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on North Milky Way Street, Cosmos. Sheriff's deputies arrested Matthew Shannon Brady, 47, of Cosmos for an alleged probation violation.
NOV. 4: At 9:24 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft from a residence on Atlantic Avenue West, Grove City.
At 11:58 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft from a residence on 250th Street, Litchfield Township.
At 3:18 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft from a residence on William Avenue West, Dassel.
NOV. 5: At 12:32 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Mikias Asfaw Beyene, 27, of St. Cloud on a warrant from Meeker County for failure to appear and pay fines.
At 3:07 p.m., the sheriff's office received a report of theft from a residence on 730th Avenue, Dassel township.