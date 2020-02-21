The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
FEB. 13: At 7:18 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Alexander Miller at 725th Avenue in Dassel on a warrant.
FEB. 14: At 12:20 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Kelley Estes, 34, on U.S. Highway 12 in Dassel on a warrant.
FEB. 16: At 1:20 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Keith Janisch, 52, on North Ramsey Avenue, Litchfield, for allegedly driving while impaired.
FEB. 18: At 11:45 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of burglary at 278th Street, Dassel Township.
FEB. 19: At 12:36 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Christopher Henly, 45, on U.S. Highway 12, Litchfield, for allegedly driving without a license.
At 2:33 p.m., the sheriff's office conducted an arrest during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 12, Harvey Township.
At 6:49 p.m., the sheriff's office conducted an arrest for an alleged order for protection violation at 200th Street in Collinwood Township.
At 11:07 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Drew Johnson, 24, on State Highway 7 for allegedly violating a domestic abuse order for protection.