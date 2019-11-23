Meeker County Sheriff

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:

NOV. 13: At 7:06 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Jenise Lynn Revering, 44, of Hutchinson for allegedly driving while intoxicated on County Road 18 and County Road 14, Collinwood Township.

At 9 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a burglary at a residence on State Highway 55, Manannah Township. 

NOV. 14: At 3:23 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a dog bite at a residence on State Highway 22, Litchfield Township.

At 5:52 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a dog bite at a residence on Cedar Avenue North, Watkins.

NOV. 15: At 9:03 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft from North Sibley Avenue, Litchfield.

NOV. 16: At 9:25 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a possible burglary at a residence on 590th Avenue, Greenleaf Township. Everything was OK.

NOV. 17: At 5:34 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft from a residence on Maple Lane, Grove City.

NOV. 18: At 8:01 a.m., the sheriff's office took a report of a domestic abuse no contact order violation at a residence on North Saturn Street, Cosmos. Matthew Robert Arndt, 33, of Cosmos. was arrested for the alleged violation and Amber Nicole Martin, 33, of Cosmos was arrested for obstruction.

