The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
FEB. 27: At 3:55 p.m., the sheriff's office took a report of theft on West Astro Boulevard, Cosmos.
At 9:42 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Kayla Henderson for alleged fifth-degree possession of marijuana on Meadow Road, Litchfield.
FEB. 28: At 6:11 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Amanda Dunning, 43, for alleged second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon at Simons Avenue West, Dassel.
At 12:36 p.m., the sheriff's office conducted an arrest during a traffic stop on County Road 34, Litchfield.
FEB. 29: At 10:27 p.m., the sheriff's office arrested Matthew Fester, 32, for alleged fifth-degree assault on 210th Street, Grove City.
MARCH 1: At 6:43 a.m., the sheriff's office arrested Jacob Ertl, 27, for alleged fourth-degree driving while impaired on County Road 34, Litchfield.
MARCH 2: At 3:31 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to an animal bite on State Street South, Eden Valley.
At 4:24 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a domestic abuse no contact order violation on Asta Avenue West, Grove City.